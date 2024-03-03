Eric Martsolf, Jamie Martin Mann

University Hospital – Lobby: Stefan walks in dressed as a doctor, syringe in hand. As he walks towards the room, he sees the dirty cop guarding the door. Stefan puts on a mask and approaches. The dirty cop gives a knowing smile and exits to go get a coffee. Stefan realizes Clyde does indeed have eyes and ears everywhere.

University Hospital – Harris’ Room: Stefan enters as he flashes back to putting two bullets in Harris’ chest. He pulls out the syringe and moves towards the bed. Before he can inject the IV, Harris grabs his arm and wrestles Stefan into a choke hold. Harris tells Stefan he works for him now. Stefan’s going to take the fall for what he did and help Harris take down Clyde Weston.

Harris reminds Stefan he’s got him on trying to kill a police officer twice. Stefan agrees to do Harris’ bidding.

Black Patch: Steve and John are reviewing cell phone records to try and locate Wendy and Tripp. Just then, John gets a call from Brady about Tate. John agrees to meet them at the local halfway house. Steve assures him that he will stay behind and continue to work the case. Just then, Konstantin arrives to give Steve the business.

Konstantin says they’re going to be there for a while as they have much to discuss. He offers him some baklava and which leads Konstantin to discuss his daughter and Steve’s missing son. They both say their children mean everything to them. Konstantin assumes Steve understands just how painful his loss was. Steve won’t let Konstantin implicate him in her death but then Steve breaks down. He says Katarina’s death was a terrible accident. Konstantin wants to know the truth and Steve says nothing will relieve him of his guilt. Steve admits he was there when Katarina died, and Konstantin asks for more details.

Steve admits he was the pawn’s handler. The Pawn sent him away and when he returned there was a dead young woman. The Pawn was holding the gun and there was another person on the ground. Steve says he knows the person lying next to the woman was Konstantin.

Konstantin jumps up as he’s been vindicated. He wants both Steve and John (the pawn) to suffer for their actions. He vows to get justice for his daughter and storms out of the room.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Nicole arrives with food for Holly who is realizing just how long she’s been in a coma. She wants Nicole to fill her in on everything she’s missed and what happened to her. Just then, EJ walks in.

They get Holly out of bed to do a little walking and put her in a chair to eat. She doesn’t want the broth and smashed bananas. Holly isn’t interested and still doesn’t understand all that’s happened to her. She eats a bit and then wants answers to her questions. EJ says Holly had opioid laced drugs in her system. Before Holly can answer any questions, EJ assures her that no one thinks she does drugs. Nicole says it happened on New Year’s Eve and asks if she has any memories.

EJ jumps in to ask a leading question about her being “drugged.” Nicole asks where she got the drugs. Once again, EJ tries to lead Holly by asking if Tate gave her the drugs. Holly is clearly lying and says someone must have put the drugs in her drink. She pushes them away by saying she’s tired and they quickly help her back to bed. With that, Nicole and EJ exit. Holly lies in bed and remembers kissing Tate on New Year’s Eve.

In the hallway, EJ thinks Holly’s words about being drugged (which actually came from his leading question) prove Tate was the only person who could have been responsible.

Local Halfway House: Theresa and Brady try to see Tate only discover only she is on the visitor’s list. Theresa reluctantly leaves Brady behind and heads in to see Tate. She tells him Brady is there and doesn’t understand why he isn’t on the list. Tate explains therapy has brought up a lot of feelings about Brady not being there for him when he was a kid. Theresa explains she had a big part in Brady not being around as she insisted they move to California.

Theresa says the reason she has custody of him is because she made up a lie that gave her custody of him, allowing her to take him to California. While she is admitting everything, Theresa admits falling off the wagon and how supportive Brady was during her time of need.

John arrives and Brady explains Tate didn’t put him on the visitor’s list. John says they he needs to be patient but everything will work itself out. Brady pushes John to go in while he stays behind.

John listens in and enters after Theresa finishes her confession. John says Theresa was brave to admit what happened and reminds him that his entire family is there to support and love him. John explains about how he was recently reunited with his own father and doesn’t want Tate to have any regrets about missing out on time with his own father. He asks if maybe Tate would be willing to see Brady.

John heads back into the waiting room and tells the receptionist Tate wants to see Brady. She makes a call and Brady heads back just as John exits. When Brady enters the room, Theresa exits to leave Tate and Brady alone. Tate explains everything Theresa told him that led him to agreeing to see Brady.

Theresa returns and confirms she admitted everything to their son. Tate apologizes to Brady who thanks Theresa for telling the truth. With that, father and son embrace.

Endings

Tate and Brady agree they have a lot of catching up to do. Tate thanks Theresa for being brave enough to tell him the truth. Theresa is thrilled their family has reunited.

Nicole sits at Holly’s bedside as EJ returns. Nicole believes Holly doesn’t remember what happened and thinks she failed her as a mother. She reviews the events of the last few months and notes how distracted she’s been from her duties as a mother. EJ is like a dog with a bone and assures Nicole that Holly is an innocent victim. With that, they exit. Holly opens her eyes and is clearly in distress.

John returns to Black Patch to find a distressed Steve sitting where he left him. John wants to get back to work as Steve is still struggling to process his encounter with Konstantin.

Harris begins to clutch his chest and Stefan runs from the room. Harris climbs back into bed and passes out. Just then, the dirty cop returns and clearly thinks Stefan finished his job. Just then, Harris opens his eyes and recognizes the cop. Before she can shoot him, a nurse comes in and she exits.

