Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 4-8, 2024

Victoria Grace, Lucas Adams

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Harris (Steve Burton) gives Rafe (Galen Gering) information about the dirty cop in his midst.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) goes to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) for assistance.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) tells Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) that Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is awake.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) helps Everett (Blake Berris) dig deep in therapy.

Holly tells Nicole (Arianne Zucker) that Tate didn’t give her the tainted opioids.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) develops an aggressive strategy to help Tate.

Time grows short for Wendy (Victoria Grace) and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) family sits at her bedside as she begins to slip away.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) watches baby Jude for Sloan.

