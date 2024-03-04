Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Laura summons Cyrus to discuss what happened when he worked with Anna. Cyrus says O'Neil is scared of someone named "Stone.” Laura asks about the malfunctioning microphone and Cyrus claims it was damaged when Heather attacked him. Cyrus accuses her of being suspicious of him and swears on his mother's life he told them everything.

Heather is brought to the hospital with supposed hip pain from the Pentonville guards. Portia and Liz examine her, and Heather is desperate to get her cuffs removed but Portia refuses her.

Cyrus is with Laura when she brings Ace to the hospital with a fever as Heather is being taken for tests. Heather yells at Cyrus to stay away from Ace then yells at Laura for not protecting Esme.

Cyrus asks Portia about Curtis, but she gets angry with him. Cyrus claims to be repentant of all he's done to her and Trina. Portia warns him to stay away from all of them and he apologizes again. He says he can't go back and change what he did and he's now trying to help others.

Laura sits with Cyrus while they wait for tests on Ace. Laura mentions Heather and how she understands the grief of losing a child. Laura starts to cry about losing Spencer and Cyrus holds her hand.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Ava Offers to Help Sonny Draw Out His Enemies

Brook Lynn tells Tracy about her plan to give Deception back to Maxie and Tracy is impressed with her deception (no pun intended!). Brook Lynn is still upset Tracy forced her to betray her friends. She says this isn't her dream job and things need to change.

Tracy wants Brook Lynn to give it time and create something and promises to give her shares back to Maxie and Sasha if BLQ hates it. Brook Lynn wonders why it's so important and Tracy says it's something they can do together. Brook Lynn agrees to stay for now and the two share a hug.

Brook Lynn asks about Gregory and Tracy admits she went to ask him to the wedding, but he had already asked Alexis. Brook Lynn tells her that she has chemistry with Gregory and needs to tell him that she's interested.

John, Anna and most of the PCPD break up the mob meeting. Selina claims they were just planning a legal poker game, but Anna doesn't believe it. Jason and his minion get to the warehouse and watch the goings on from the roof. Jason's minion takes a shot, and everyone takes cover. John figures the intended target was Sonny as Ava finds a bullet hole through his jacket.

Anna orders Chase to take Selena to the station and accuses Sonny of tying to lure the enemy. Anna says it's law enforcement's job and Ava snarks out the police. John wants to bring Ava in to be interviewed as well, but she says they should all be protecting Sonny, since he's the victim. John and Ava argue about Sonny and then Sonny and John argue back and forth. Anna breaks it up, telling Sonny she doesn't want him to die but someone is clearly after him. Anna wants Sonny to help them by telling them what he knows.

Dante heads after the shooter and comes up behind Jason on the docks and is confused when Jason turns around. Jason's minion shoots Dante in the vest. The minion turns on Jason and is about to shoot him when Jason shoots the minion. Jason tells Dante to hang on.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!