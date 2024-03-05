Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is at the coroner’s office. He signs the paperwork and asks if anyone else has been there to see Sheila. The coroner says no and Deacon knows he must be the only one who cares. Deacon doesn’t know why he’s talking to her but she says sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone you don’t know. She asks if he would like to see the Sheila and pulls the body out of the drawer. With that, she gives him a moment alone. Deacon wonders aloud what happened that led to this outcome.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Supports a Despondent Finn

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!