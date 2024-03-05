Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Visits Sheila in the Morgue

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 5, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is at the coroner’s office. He signs the paperwork and asks if anyone else has been there to see Sheila. The coroner says no and Deacon knows he must be the only one who cares. Deacon doesn’t know why he’s talking to her but she says sometimes it’s easier to talk to someone you don’t know. She asks if he would like to see the Sheila and pulls the body out of the drawer. With that, she gives him a moment alone. Deacon wonders aloud what happened that led to this outcome. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

