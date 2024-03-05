Annika Noelle

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn is venting to Hope at Deacon’s shack. He can’t believe his mother died at his wife’s hand. Hope defends Steffy saying she must be completely overwhelmed by the events of the evening. Finn says Steffy told him the killing was self-defense. It’s not that he doesn’t believe his wife, Finn is just overwhelmed. Hope says it’s going to take time for everyone to process the events and figure out how to deal with the fallout. Finn says he couldn’t even look at “her.” Hope is surprised to learn the “her” Finn is talking about is Steffy. He says he doesn’t think he can return to the beach house.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Struggles With Sheila’s Death

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!