Shin Boarding House: Steve and John arrive and Ava updates them about Clyde’s demand to be broken out of Statesville. John and Steve want no part of this plan but Ava says they have no choice if they want to save Tripp and Wendy. The Black Patch duo say they’re making progress but still don’t have definitive proof that could lead to Wendy and Tripp’s rescue. Ava doesn’t think Steve will be able to live with himself if something happens to Tripp on his watch.

Steve begins to bend and tells John they have to be all in. John says he has Steve’s back and they all agree to move forward with the prison break. They begin to plot their course when John wonders if they could just take Clyde out permanently (THANK YOU, John!).

“Safe House”: Wendy and Tripp are bundled up and still taking imaginary trips. Despite their current situation, they are still grateful for each other. After a LONG while, they hear noises outside. They bang on the door in case someone is trying to save them. When the noise stops, Tripp notices the vents at the top of the room are closed. They are now sealed in.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: An anxious Stefan pours himself a drink as EJ enters wondering why he’s been summoned. Stefan says he needs his help as he’s desperate. EJ rags him before Stefan admits he shot Harris. EJ is furious and confused. Stefan says he had no choice saying Clyde was threatening Gabi’s safety. EJ has no sympathy for him as he loathes Stefan’s wayward wife.

Stefan goes on to say Harris is leaning on him as he now knows he’s responsible for the shooting. EJ is still unmoved and stone-faced. Stefan says he’s out of options and has no one left. EJ says he’s not going to do anything and he’s calling the police. Stefan reminds EJ that Stefano would tell him to stand by his brother as family is everything.

EJ is willing to help his brother if he signs over all his shares of DiMera and offshore assets. Stefan says he’ll be destitute, but EJ says he’ll be alive. If he agrees, EJ will send him to a secure location and give him safe passage to a country with no extradition treaty. Stefan weighs his options and agrees to EJ’s terms. EJ won’t be satisfied until Stefan signs on the dotted line.

Random Monastery: A disguised Kate and Roman knock on a door to find Lucas dressed like a monk. Kate’s happy he’s safe and they all agree his current accommodations are better than Statesville. Lucas and Kate give each other the business about being in a holy place and not being struck by lightening. Kate brought Lucas different supplies to try and keep himself busy and fed, including the book “The Count of Monte Cristo” from Doug.

They begin to play cards and Lucas asks about the investigation into Harris’ shooting and the fire at the Horton house. They all believe Clyde is behind all that ills Salem. Lucas knows as long as Clyde “runs free” there’s a target on his back.

The trio gets playful again before Kate asks if Lucas has considered his future. He would like to make plans but is concerned it will be a long time before he’s actually released from the ties that bind him. Kate says she knows how difficult his time away has been. She thinks he’s brave and is very proud of him. Kate tells him how much love and support he will feel from all his friends and family when these trials and tribulations cease.

Kate and Roman gather their things to make their exit. Lucas thanks them for their support but remains concerned about his future.

EJ quickly draws up a contract, signs his name and hands Stefan the pen. Stefan thinks Stefano would frown on EJ’s actions. EJ assures him this move is purely DiMera in nature. Stefan takes the pen and reluctantly scribbles his name.

Ava asks John how they’re going to accomplish their task. John says they will need help from Ava’s mob contacts. He and Steve will head back to the office to gather supplies.

Wendy begins to panic when she realizes they will quickly run out of air. Tripp does his best to comfort Wendy as the duo realize their fate is quite likely sealed.

