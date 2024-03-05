Susan Seaforth Hayes

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Lani is reading to Abe and Paulina about being on the organ donor list. Paulina doesn’t think knowing the rules matters as she hopelessly says, whatever is going to happen will happen. Just then, Marlena enters and Paulina says she needs to talk to her.

Paulina asks Abe and Lani to leave them alone and they head out to grab coffee. Paulina tells Marlena how scared she is. She’s not feeling very strong and doesn’t know if she’s going to make it out of this situation alive. Marlena tells Paulina she still has a lot of living ahead of her. She believes it’s ok to be frightened and strong at the same time. Marlena also encourages her to tell her family she’s frightened. She doesn’t have to pretend to be strong all the time.

Paulina thanks Marlena for giving her both perspective and comfort. Marlena tells her to take some time to enjoy her family. With that, Marlena thinks Paulina should rest.

University Hospital – Lobby: Abe and Lani talk about Paulina’s condition and how worried they are about her.

Horton Square: Ava and Rafe run into each other, and she asks about leads on the kidnapping case. He says no but assures her the Salem PD is doing everything she can. Rafe goes on to tell Ava to be careful as he assumes she’s using her contacts to find Tripp. Just then, Rafe gets a text but before he can exit, Officer Goldman speed walks past him.

University Hospital – Harris’ Room: Rafe arrives, and Harris identifies Officer Goldman as the mole. He explains what happened but seems to have forgotten it was Stefan who originally attacked him. Rafe says he’s going to put a new person at the door and also realizes Xander wasn’t responsible for anything.

Rafe puts out an APB on Officer Goldman and said to consider her armed and dangerous. Rafe thinks everything makes sense now.

Alice Horton’s Burned Living Room: Julie is in the dark talking to Doug on the phone. They are all trying to figure out how to open the time capsule they found. After she hangs up, Julie hears a noise and sees a flashlight. She grabs a fire poker and awaits the intruder. Julie swings at Everett and they both scream in shock.

Julie asks what he’s doing there and Everett says he was checking on the place as he thought someone broke in. Julie thought he was the arsonist returning to the scene of the crime. She goes on to tell him about the time capsule they found in the fireplace and that she can’t figure out how to open it. Everett loves the story but wonders why she’s there at night by herself. Julie thought if she came back to the house she would find a clue or a key that would help her. Everett offers to help.

Everett assures Julie he’s a curious man and would love nothing more than to stay with her and solve the mystery of the time capsule. He also thinks it would make a great story for The Spectator. Julie looks at him sideways and says it’s uncanny how much he looks like her cousin Nick. She explains he went over to the “dark side” was killed by his wife. Everett thinks the Hortons have so many secrets and so much scandal, it’s fascinating. Julie wants to leave that topic and asks if he thinks there’s a future for him with Stephanie.

Everett tells Julie everything about the situation with Jada. Julie says the twin thing happens sometimes in Salem and brings up Adrianne and Bonnie. Everett says the fingerprints proved he is Bobby Stein. He knows there are gaps in his memory since the accident. Julie wonders if he’s lying.

Everett gets frustrated and says he’s not lying, nor would he ever deceive Stephanie. Julie believes Everett isn’t lying and decides to tell him a Horton family story. She tells him about her Uncle Tommy (her mother’s twin) coming back to town after being disfigured in the war and no one knew who he was. She goes on to say they figured out who he was because Grandpa Tom and Uncle Mickey launched an investigation and Grandma Alice noticed his birthmark. Everett is astonished and Julie hopes his own story turns out as well… but only hopes he and Stephanie don’t turn out to be related (Ew! No!). She tells him how sorry she is for what he’s going through and hurts for Stephanie, as well. Everett is devastated as he just got her back and now is afraid he’s lost her forever.

Park: Officer Goldman calls Clyde and says Harris is still alive. She explains what happened and says she thinks she’s been made. Everyone knows who she is. Clyde says she needs to take care of Tripp and Wendy and then they are moving up the timeline of their plan.

Shin Boarding House: Ava arrives home as she’s leaving a message for Steve. She pours a drink and contemplates her life. Just then, she hears a phone ring. She looks around the place and finds the ringing phone in a drawer. Ava answers and hears Clyde’s voice. She says if he hurts Tripp he will live to regret it. Clyde says if she does what he says Tripp will continue to live.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Lani and Abe return and Marlena exits. Paulina asks Lani to get her laptop and draft her last will and testament.

Endings

Paulina knows it could be a long time before she gets a new heart and wants to get her affairs in order. Lani and Abe say they are both going to do the same. Paulina begins to dictate her will to Lani.

Julie decides she needs to head back to the Kiriakis mansion. Everett thanks Julie and Doug for being so kind to them since he arrived in town. She believes he will learn the truth about his history and will be given peace of mind. With that, she exits. Everett leans against a wall and smiles…

Rafe is worried about placing a new guard outside as they don’t know who they can trust. Harris asks Rafe to bring his gun.

Clyde tells Ava to not tell anyone about their call. He instructs her to break him out of Statesville. He’s certain her former life as the Vitali mob princess should guarantee his exit. With that, he hangs up. Ava lets out a literal scream as she realizes her son’s life hangs in the balance.

