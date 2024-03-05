Lisa LoCicero

Josslyn and Dex are heading back to Port Charles and worried about Sonny and everyone being in danger.

Jason (finally) calls 911 for Dante and continues to tell him to hang in there until the paramedics arrive. Jason takes off with his gunman. Josslyn and Dex stumble across Dante and call the paramedics who are already on the way. Chase shows up, checks Dante and says he can't find a pulse and the three do CPR on him. (Apparently the paramedics were coming from Mars, eeesh)

Marshall tells Curtis about his new diagnosis, and that he never suffered from schizophrenia. Marshall has regrets on how he handled things years ago and Stella says she's been doing research on all the doctors he saw. Marshall says he doesn't want to find the doctor who misdiagnosed him saying it won't change anything or the times he lost. Curtis promises to be there with him to help him find the truth and put the past away.

Laura finds Cyrus waiting in the chapel but still isn't sure about his intentions. Cyrus says there is nothing he won't do for those he loves. He promises his attempts to change are genuine. Laura says words aren't enough but is grateful for his help getting Ace to the hospital. Cyrus warns her to keep the baby away from Heather, and Laura promises she's going back to Pentonville. Laura gets a text saying Ace has an ear infection, but he'll be fine.

Heather uses a paper clip to undo her handcuffs, then complains to the guard how much her hip hurts. When he turns his back on her, she manages to knock him unconscious. Heather heads to the chapel where she finds Cyrus. She wants to know why he's alive and Esme is dead and pulls out a weapon from behind her back. Heather says she wants Cyrus to suffer the way Esme did.

Heather says Cyrus betrayed Esme when she came to him for help. She says Esme died alone and terrified. Heather promises to avenge Esme and goes to hit him with the saw as Laura returns and knocks Heather over the head. The guard arrives to take Heather back into custody, but she claims she can't breathe and then passes out.

Anna asks Sonny for details and John says he can hold Sonny and Ava for 24 hours in an FBI facility. Sonny is angry John's using his clout and that this isn't about the case but about Karen. Sonny and John argue before John explains to Ava about Sonny persuading an underaged Karen to strip and take drugs.

Sonny admits to Anna and Ava he encouraged Karen but swears he would do it differently now. Sonny claims he was there to help her and says there is a lot John doesn't know. John claims Sonny was garbage and he used Stone to redeem himself. John brings up Robin and how Anna defends Sonny because of her. John reminds Anna it's her job to bring Sonny to justice and she says if she finds him partaking in criminal activity, she will.

After John leaves, Ava complains he isn't objective and shouldn't be anywhere near this case. Ava tells Sonny she believes he was only trying to help Karen, but John will never be on his side. She says an FBI agent is a bad enemy to have. Sonny tells Ava Spinelli put cameras all over the warehouse and they need to retrieve the footage before law enforcement finds them. He tells her to go to Spinelli's to get it, and she's surprised he's trusting her.

Anna gets the call about Dante and tells Sonny she's taking him to the hospital as Dante is in critical condition.

Sam and Olivia discuss the success of Scout's birthday party and what Dante was like as a kid. Olivia's grateful Dante found Sam and they're happy together. Olivia asks about Drew and Sam tells her about the arguments they've had about Scout. Olivia reassures her coparenting can be difficult. Sam says Drew changed when he came out of Pentonville and Olivia relates to how Dante had PTSD when he came back.

Olivia says she's grateful Sam is in Dante's life because she helped turn things around. She says he needed something to live for and falling in love with Sam brought him back to her. Josslyn and Dex head to the mansion to tell that Dante's been shot.

Jason runs off only to stop and check his side, which is bleeding. (Too bad Britt's dead so she can't sew him up......oh wait, what's Liz up to tonight?)

