GH's Steve Burton Explains How Head Writer Change Affected Return Storyline

Steve Burton Steven Bergman Photography

Monday, March 4 marked Steve Burton's return to General Hospital as Jason Morgan. As the multi-soap vet slipped back into his longtime role, he chatted with Soap Opera Digest about his comeback.

Recently, co-head scribes Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor exited GH. They've since been replaced by Elizabeth Korte and Patrick Mulcahey. That switch-up affected Jason's return storyline, Burton said. The actor explained:

Listen, I’ve never been a guy to dictate story. I’ve never been somebody going, 'Hey, I can’t or won’t do this.' If there was anything I needed, it was always on the day [that particular episode was shot], like, 'Hey, this is not really working, can we change something.' [During that process] there was a head writer switch. So apparently there was a whole different story planned and then the head writer switch happened and then they kind of rebooted [the story arc].

He added:

I know Patrick [Mulcahey, one of the new head writers] a little bit, but I really know Elizabeth Korte [who was promoted to co-head writer]. There’s no one in the building that loves that show, knows the history of the character, and is invested in it 100 percent than Elizabeth. There has never been a more deserved promotion, ever. Once I know that she was [one of the head writers], I was like, 'Oh, this is gonna be good! I cannot wait.' And it has been exactly that. Everything has been amazing.

Reflecting on his departure and subsequent homecoming, Burton mused: