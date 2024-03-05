WATCH: B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on Sheila's Death: "Ding Dong, The Witch Is Dead" (VIDEO)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) popped by The Talk and delved deep into her character's latest misdeed (or good deed?): murdering Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)! The actress chatted it up with co-hosts Amanda Kloots and Sheryl Underwood about the storyline.

MacInnes Wood praised scene partner Brown, adding of Sheila:

But Steffy... Ding dong, the witch is dead. This is what needed to happen. She needed... They've been going toe to toe for so long and I think that it's cool to know that Steffy went up against one of the best villains in daytime.

Could the fashion heiress' ex Liam (Scott Clifton) slide in while Steffy's on the outs from husband (and Sheila's son) Finn (Tanner Novlan)? MacInnes Wood shared:

Well, Steffy needs Finn to man up. She needs, she needs her man there. She needs him to stand up for what is going on because it's absolutely crazy. Sheila has terrorized their family for so long.

She continued with a laugh:

And Steffy honestly doesn't want to have to murder Finn, too.

Watch the segment below.