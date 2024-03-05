Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Jordan Uses Seth to Get to Nikki

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 5, 2024
On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Jordan and her wig sit in the bar. She slyly dumps her drink in the dish bin when a drunken Seth approaches with more drinks. He asks for the real story about Nikki. Jordan can’t believe Nikki denied knowing Isabelle and says she can’t believe she hates her that much. Seth thinks she just doesn’t remember. Jordan says she’s changed her mind and wants to see Nikki. She asks Seth to call Nikki so they can meet at an out of the way place. Jordan says she just needs to look Nikki in the eyes…

What did you think about today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

