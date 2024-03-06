Skip to main content

90210 Scribe Rebooting Baywatch at Fox

Get ready for red swimsuits and beachside drama!
Baywatch

Baywatch

Baywatch is back! On Monday, March 4, Fox announced that it's rebooting the '90s primetime sudser, according to The Wrap. A co-production between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the new Baywatch has received a script plus penalty deal from Fox.

Baywatch will be an hour-long drama penned by Lara Olsen, who also serves as EP along with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Douglas Schwartz. Olsen has co-executive produced/produced and written for numerous primetime soaps, including Private Practice, Reign, and another reboot, 90210.

Read the log line of the revived series below.

Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there’s the family you’re born into and the family you find.

