90210 Scribe Rebooting Baywatch at Fox

Baywatch

Baywatch is back! On Monday, March 4, Fox announced that it's rebooting the '90s primetime sudser, according to The Wrap. A co-production between Fremantle and Fox Entertainment, the new Baywatch has received a script plus penalty deal from Fox.

Baywatch will be an hour-long drama penned by Lara Olsen, who also serves as EP along with Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Douglas Schwartz. Olsen has co-executive produced/produced and written for numerous primetime soaps, including Private Practice, Reign, and another reboot, 90210.

Read the log line of the revived series below.