B&B Recap: Liam Promises to Stand by Steffy

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Liam and Steffy are chatting at the beach house. She only wants Finn to come home so they can deal with their pain together. Liam gives her credit for understanding Finn’s perspective. That being said, he thinks there’s no excuse for Finn having pity for Sheila. Steffy counters she has no doubt Finn loves her and the kids. Liam has no doubt but can’t understand how he can ignore his obligation to support and care for his family. Liam tells Steffy she can always count on him to support her.

