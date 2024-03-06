CBS and NAACP Developing Black Daytime Soap From Michele Val Jean

Famed writer Michele Val Jean is sticking with the soap business. Last month, Val Jean revealed she was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after 12 years as a script writer for the CBS soap. The news led to tons of speculation online about which soap Val Jean would go to next. It turns out she's writing a daytime sudser of her very own. Get ready for The Gates!

RELATED: Famed Soap Writer Michele Val Jean Exits The Bold and The Beautiful

Val Jean is teaming with CBS Studios and the NAACP to create The Gates, the first daytime drama with a predominately Black cast in 35 years. The Gates follows the lives of a wealthy Black family residing in a elite gated community. The serial is being developed in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble.

Val Jean will serve as the showrunner of the series. CBS Studios NAACP Venture President Sheila Ducksworth said in a statement:

The Gates will be everything we love about daytime drama, from a new and fresh perspective. This series will salute an audience that has been traditionally underserved, with the potential to be a groundbreaking moment for broadcast television. With multi-dimensional characters, juicy storylines and Black culture front and center, The Gates will have impactful representation, one of the key touchstones of the venture. I’m excited to develop this project with CBS and P&G, two of the longest and most passionate champions of broadcast and daytime television, and the NAACP, whose enduring commitment to Black voices and artists is both powerful and inspiring.

Val Jean is no stranger to soaps with large black ensembles. She started her daytime career writing for NBC's Generations. This will be Val Jean's second time collaborating with Ducksworth. Both women were producers for Will Packer and Jamey Giddens' nighttime soap Ambitions.