General Hospital and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) are happy he's back home in Port Charles. GH gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Burton's first day back on set where his co-star Laura Wright (Carly Spencer) explained what it meant for her onscreen bestie to return. Wright stated:

It’s perfect. It’s home. It’s safety. Jason coming back into Carly’s world, it fires up the part of Carly that fights for him, that believes in him, and is next to him no matter what, and not everybody can handle that.

So what is ahead for Jason's return? According to Burton:

I’m approaching the character differently. I was able to sit down with the head writer who talked about what really happened, what state of mind it is for Jason, and it was very helpful.

What makes fans resonate with the character of Jason? GH's Maurice Benard (Sonny) says its all about wanting to help the enforcer with a heart of gold. Said Benard:

It’s the bad boy you want to fix. But he’s a different bad boy, obviously than I am. He’s a sweeter bad boy. The character is a very honest character who has a lot of integrity. I think people connect with that and Steve’s a damn good actor. From what I’ve already played [Jason’s return is] pretty intense, that’s all I can say.

