Bradford Anderson YouTube

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Anna takes Sonny to the hospital where Chase updates them on Dante's condition. Sonny points out Dante was wearing a bulletproof vest, but Chase says they were armor piercing rounds. Chase tells them about getting the call and being at the pier where Josslyn and Dex were keeping Dante alive.

Olivia and Sam get to the hospital. Olivia believes Sonny had something to do with the shooting. She says this situation is very familiar, before storming off and we get a flashback of Sonny shooting Dante.

Portia and Dr. Park work on Dante, preparing him for surgery. She updates everyone that Dante is in critical condition and says they're doing everything to keep him alive. Dante is taken to surgery.

Chase tells Olivia and Sam about the raid, the shooting and how Dante went after the two suspects. Chase apologizes but Sam says it wasn't his fault.



Sonny heads to the chapel (NO, REALLY, still no lightning strike, though) where Olivia finds him. She apologizes for yelling at him (of course she does) and Sonny admits Dante was protecting him.

Sam thanks Portia and Dr. Park for everything they've done. She says she's spent a lot of time waiting in this hospital and how it never gets easier. Portia offers to keep Sam and Olivia updated on the surgery.

Anna questions Josslyn and Dex. They review everything including telling her someone had gotten there before them, put on the pressure bandage and called 911. Anna commends them for saving Dante's life.

Anna tells Chase 911 will have a recording of the phone call and the original caller. She wants a copy to know who placed the call and why someone helped Dante.

Alexis is heading out to meet her reporter about the shooting, but Nina stops her and introduces her to Adrian, a gossip columnist. Alexis is not happy, but Nina says it will bring more money to the paper. Adrian sings his own praises and says he won't be printing a scandal sheet.

After he leaves, Nina's glowing but Alexis says she thought she had final approval. Alexis admits she doesn't hate the idea of the column but isn't happy with NIna's decision. She says she's worried how Nina will change The Invader. Nina says she sees opportunity, but Alexis says she's not disputing her previous success. Alexis wonders about her motivation but Nina says she'll just have to trust her. Alexis gets a call from her reporter and tells Nina that Dante was shot.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Olivia Thanks Sam for Saving Dante

Maxie accuses Cody and Sasha of meddling and pushing her towards Spinelli. Maxie says it worked but that they're further apart than they ever were. Maxie tells them about Spinelli's lie to help her with her finances. Sasha understands the problem though Cody doesn't. Maxie doesn't like being handled but Cody sings Spinelli's praises. Sasha tells Maxie to give it another try before she heads out. Cody and Sasha talk about them, but she still needs time, which he accepts.

Ava heads over to Spinelli's and tells him Sonny wants him to get the footage to Brick before the police find out. Ava helps him watch the footage and mentions the shot came from the roof and Spinelli says he had a drone circling. Both of them watch the footage and are shocked by what they see.

Maxie shows up so Ava takes the tablet with the footage and heads out to show Sonny. Maxie demands to know what's going on. She says Spinelli looks like he's seen a ghost, and he claims he has.

Ava finds Sonny in the chapel and tells him Spinelli found something important he needs to see right away. She tells him she and Spinelli recognized the shooter and shows him the footage of Jason.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!