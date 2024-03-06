Maurice Benard

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Carly (Laura Wright) is shocked by a turn of events.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) confides in Jordan (Tanisha Harper).

Laura is a source of support.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) gets intel on John’s (Adam J. Harrington) investigation.

Ava (Maura West) and Sonny get a little closer.

Carly and Drew (Cameron Mathison) find themselves with more than they can handle.

Michael (Chad Duell) urges Dex (Evan Hofer) to stay in Port Charles.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) unloads to Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) pushes Ava for an explanation.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is blindsided.

