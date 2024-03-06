Kimberlin Brown Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may have done the impossible: Stop Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) dead in her tracks... literally. For decades, the villainous, psychotic former nurse wreaked havoc in the lives of so many. It seemed Sheila couldn’t or wouldn’t be stopped until she tangled with fashion house heiress Steffy Forrester.

Last week, viewers were left gobsmacked to see Steffy stab Sheila to death after the latter broke into the Forester Creations CEO's home. Many wondered (at least I was), "Did Sheila bite the big one, or is this another trick?" TV Insider spoke with Brown, who explained this might be Sheila's last dance. According to Brown on Sheila being alive:

If you watch the air shows, I don't know. This one might be tough to come back from.

It seems Sheila may actually be taking a dirt nap permanently. Last week, B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk thanked Brown on Instagram for the years she was on the number one daytime drama in the world, stating:

This is an appreciation post for Kimberlin Brown - undoubtedly the greatest villain in daytime television history. It’s been a dream working with her over the years, and so thankful for all the memories.

Would Brown join another susder? The Emmy-nominated actress is all for it and said: