The Bold and the Beautiful’s Kimberlin Brown On Sheila's Death "This One Might be Tough to Come Back From"

One of daytime's devilish villains sounds off on her alter ego's demise.
Kimberlin Brown, The Bold and the Beautiful

Kimberlin Brown

The Bold and the Beautiful's Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may have done the impossible: Stop Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) dead in her tracks... literally. For decades, the villainous, psychotic former nurse wreaked havoc in the lives of so many. It seemed Sheila couldn’t or wouldn’t be stopped until she tangled with fashion house heiress Steffy Forrester.

Last week, viewers were left gobsmacked to see Steffy stab Sheila to death after the latter broke into the Forester Creations CEO's home. Many wondered (at least I was), "Did Sheila bite the big one, or is this another trick?" TV Insider spoke with Brown, who explained this might be Sheila's last dance. According to Brown on Sheila being alive:

If you watch the air shows, I don't know. This one might be tough to come back from.

It seems Sheila may actually be taking a dirt nap permanently. Last week, B&B's supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk thanked Brown on Instagram for the years she was on the number one daytime drama in the world, stating:

This is an appreciation post for Kimberlin Brown - undoubtedly the greatest villain in daytime television history. It’s been a dream working with her over the years, and so thankful for all the memories.

Would Brown join another susder? The Emmy-nominated actress is all for it and said:

I would absolutely be open to a daytime return. This is my happy place. This is where I have really been thriving the last couple of years. It took me 62 years to find myself and I finally found myself and this is what makes me happy.

