Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to Produce Gloria Gaynor Biopic For Lifetime

Robin Roberts ABC/Heidi Gutman

Lifetime is continuing to stay in business with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. The network announced on Wednesday Roberts will executive producer a new biopic focused on the life of legendary singer Gloria Gaynor. The project is an authorized biopic focusing on the two-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter's life under the Robin Roberts Presents banner.

The Gloria Gaynor biopic will air in 2025 and is part of Lifetime's upcoming "Voices of a Lifetime" programming. In a released statement Roberts said about the project:

Appreciate an opportunity to again join forces with my friends at Lifetime. Grateful to the incomparable Gloria Gaynor for allowing us to share her remarkable story like never before. She truly is one of the powerful voices of a lifetime.

The yet to be titled film will detail Gaynor's humble beginnings, her rise to fame and becoming America's "Queen of Disco.” Gaynor’s personal struggles will also be a focal point, including her turbulent marriage to her former husband and ex-manager. Roberts will serve as executive producer with Linda Berman and the project will be produced under the newscaster's Rock'n Robin Productions.