Y&R's Michael Damian on Phyllis 2.0: "Is This 2.1 or 2.3 Phyllis?"

The actor shares his thoughts on Phyllis' romantic antics with Danny
Michael Damian, Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

Danny (Michael Damian) isn't ready for another go 'round with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) on The Young and the Restless. The redhead is claiming to be a new woman, but the rock star's portrayer is skeptical that's the case. Damian told Soap Opera Digest all about why Danny isn't here for Phyllis' romantic shenanigans beyond a certain point.

Phyllis is still happy to stick it to longtime rival Christine (Lauralee Bell). Damian shared:

What’s really quite clever with what Josh [Griffith, executive producer/head writer] wrote is that Danny thinks that it’s turned into a competition with [Christine and Phyllis]. He has said, ‘I’m tired of being the chess piece in this game you two are playing and I want out of the middle.’ And then Cricket is like, ‘Are you sure you’re not enjoying this?’ and he’s like, ‘What, are you kidding? No, I hate it!’ Some men would be thrilled to have two women vying for them, but Danny is in love with Cricket. That’s it.

And he isn't buying Phyllis' claims to be a revamped version of herself. Damian said:

Is this 2.1 or 2.3 Phyllis? What version is she at? We’re on Apple 17.3 on our iPhone, so we don’t know what version Phyllis is at. 

Why is Danny willing to let Phyllis get away with her antics? It's due to their son, Damian opined:

I think he’s willing to because of Daniel [Michael Graziadei].

