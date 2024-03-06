Melody Thomas Scott

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Claire and Victoria are at the ranch. Claire’s phone rings and she knows it’s Jordan. Victoria is hesitant but Claire says she needs to answer it to set the plan in motion. Victoria tells her to answer but to remember she’s in control of her own future. Claire answers and Jordan asks who’s on the other line. Claire hesitantly identifies herself and calls Jordan by the name of Isabelle. Jordan assumes Nikki gave her the phone number and knows exactly why she’s called. Jordan knows Victor pulled strings to have her released and assumes she’s rubbing everything in her face. Jordan wonders aloud if Claire is regretting her current situation or doing Victor’s bidding.

Nikki and Victor are at the bar. Nikki is beside herself about Seth saying she should have kept her distance. She thinks she’s responsible for his death. Victor says Jordan is responsible for Seth’s death and the prisoners in the prison fire. He’s worried Nikki is the focus of her wrath. Nikki wants to drink and asks Victor to take her home.

