Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Xander enters to find Sarah with baby Victoria. Sarah reports Harris is awake and recovering in the hospital. It’s only a matter of time before he starts talking. Xander isn’t quite so certain, but Sarah insists he will soon be cleared. He asks her to continue to stay at the Kiriakis mansion until he’s released. Sarah promises but explains how chaotic it is there, including how she constantly runs into Konstantin.

Horton Square: Tate calls Brady wondering when he’s coming for a visit. Brady says he’ll be there soon with a nice surprise. Nicole is on the phone with Holly when she runs into Brady. They hesitantly approach one another and Nicole tells Brady that Holly is awake. He asks why she hadn’t told him with the stakes so high for Tate. He gets a little intense when he reminds Nicole that Tate is in a halfway house because he was falsely accused of drugging Holly.

Nicole gets defensive and says Holly only remembers the drugs weren’t hers and believes someone must have slipped them to her. Nicole doesn’t know whaat to believe. She tries to exit but Brady stops her to make one more plea for Tate. He also asks to talk to Holly but Nicole refuses. She relents saying they may be able to sit down when Holly gets stronger. With that, she exits.

Alice Horton’s Torched Living Room: Julie tells Stephanie about her visit with Everett. Stephanie avoids the conversation and wants to get back to work. Julie says Doug wants her to look through the upstairs closets for his music and the clippings of him touring the country. Julie says those memories are so important to Doug. She makes the connection and says he hopes Everett is able to recover his memories. Stephanie hopes so but is concerned by what will be revealed.

Stephanie comes downstairs with a box of clothes. Julie has an album of Doug’s from the 1970’s. Just then, Roman and Chad arrive with nourishment. They immediately offer to help in any way they can.

They all go through boxes and Julie reminds them to look for a key that might open up the time capsule. Julie asks Roman to head outside to look through discarded furniture leaving Chad and Stephanie behind.

Chad asks where things stand with her and Everett. He goes on to say he knows their breakup was difficult and Stephanie deserves better from both him and Everett. They reminisce about fun times before they lived together and agree they have good memories. Chad says he’s there to support her when and if she ever needs it. With that, them embrace… just as Everett arrives and ducks out.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Everett arrives and is ready to get to work but admits he’s terrified of what he might learn in the process. Marlena understands and says she’s accessed the records from his accident which confirm he suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a comatose state for a year. She follows up asking about his first memories when he emerged from the coma. Everett says he remembers a doctor asking him questions, specifically, “what is your name?” He confirms he knew he was Everett Lynch and answered accordingly.

Marlena asks about Everett’s earliest memories from around the age of three or four as those are the ones that are often retrievable. Everett remembers his mother baking him a cake in the shape of a formula one car. He remembers she was beautiful, kind and loved to bake. He doesn’t mind discussing his mother but would rather spend the remainder of the session focusing on Bobby Stein.

Marlena agrees and pulls a file of information Jada sent. She pulls a paper that reveals Bobby’s mother’s maiden name was Lynch. He thinks it makes sense as Everett was his middle name. Marlena wonders if he knows why he might have chosen those names. He gets a little fidgety but says he doesn’t remember.

Marlena asks what he remembers about his father which seems to make Everett a wee bit uncomfortable. He says nothing comes to mind and is disturbed to be blanking about his own father. Marlena thinks it’s probably related to the brain injury. She thinks maybe they should stop as their session has already been difficult. Marlena thinks they should pursue hypnosis next time and he agrees. Just then, Everett gets an encouraging text from Stephanie. Marlena tells him to be patient with himself and Everett exits.

Local Halfway House: Brady arrives with goodies from Sweet Treats. Tate asks to see Brady’s phone to download an app but Brady decides it’s better to talk about Holly being awake. Tate is thrilled but Brady says Holly hasn’t been able to tell anyone anything about New Year’s Eve.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Nicole arrives home and brings Holly goodies from Sweet Bits. She says she ran into Brady and fills her in about their chat about Tate. Holly immediately tells Nicole that Tate didn’t give her the drugs. Nicole gets as leading as EJ and says she thought so because Tate was her date and, as such, the likely culprit. Holly says she doesn’t know who slipped her the drugs but knows it wasn’t Tate.

Endings

Nicole apologizes for bringing up Tate. Holly is insistent Tate was not responsible for her overdose. Nicole is ridiculously leading as she wonders who else could have possibly drugged her. A conflicted Holly flashes back to New Year’s Eve where she tried to convince Tate to take the drugs with her.

We emerge from the flashback listening to Tate insist to Brady that he didn’t give Holly the drugs. Brady says he and Theresa both believe him but wonders how they’re going to prove it if Holly won’t make a confession. He asks if there’s any proof, but Tate says it’s his word against hers.

Nicole asks where her daughter went and Holly says everything is a blur. That being said, she knows Tate and is certain he would never drug her. Nicole pushes which leads Holly to leave the room with a quickness.

Sarah assures Xander that Maggie is taking good care of her and Victoria. Xander is relieved but also wants Sarah to steer clear of Konstantin. They embrace as Victoria begins to cry. Xander promises his baby girl he’ll be home as soon as he can.

Chad was worried he and Stephanie would never get to a place where they could be friends again. They both agree they are thrilled with the place they’re in.

Everett stands outside the Horton house less than thrilled at what he just saw.

