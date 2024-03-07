Greg Rikaart

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: Eric arrives to see Holly. Nicole says she’s upset she can’t remember anything (LIES) from New Year’s Eve. They exchange awkward small talk about their lives.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Holly is thrilled to see Eric and she tells him how freaked out she is to have missed two months. Nicole leaves them alone and they begin to catch up. She explains she doesn’t remember what’s happening, but Eric suspects she’s withholding the truth. She denies any knowledge and shifts the topic to baby Jude.

Nicole returns and Eric says the christening is upcoming and they’ll both be in attendance. Nicole offers to host the reception at the mansion. Eric hesitates because he doesn’t think Sloan will be on board. Nicole and Holly both push and Eric relents.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Holly and Nicole are planning the christening reception and laughing about the difference in their tastes. Nicole gets sentimental and expresses how thankful she is Holly is ok. They go on to talk a bit about how Nicole handled everything when Holly was in a coma. She worried Holly might lose her memory like Abe. Nicole says EJ and Eric gave her the support she needed to survive. They decide to pour all their energy into planning the christening.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: (The role of Sloan will be temporarily played by Natasha Hall.) Leo arrives to play nanny for Sloan. She went through every human being she knew and Leo was the only human available. Sloan says she’ll be back in a few hours and exits.

Baby Jude is fussy, so Leo puts on a very comfortable poncho and rocks the baby as he tells him the complicated story of his birth. Eric arrives back at the house just in time to see Leo dancing around and rapping with a boom box. Eric is somewhat concerned by Leo’s presence but quickly sees he’s good with Jude.

Halfway House: Theresa arrives to find Tate having an anxiety attack. Theresa thinks she might have a plan to get him out. Just then, Sloan arrives. Theresa explains how Justin is somewhat distracted by Xander’s case. Sloan says they will be taking a different approach to his case.

Tate explains the facts of the case and Sloan explains the pros and cons of the details. She worries the jury won’t believe his reasons for not immediately calling 911. Sloan suggests she try to negotiate a plea deal which might include a light sentence but could be as little as time served. Tate insists he didn’t do anything wrong and won’t accept a deal.

Theresa pushes Tate to consider the guilty plea. Sloan pulls Theresa into the hallway and Tate notices she’s left her phone behind. Sloan says she’s going to lodge an official complaint against EJ to try and get him thrown off the case. She can’t guarantee the outcome but Sloan promises to do everything she can to get Tate home.

Tate grabs Theresa’s phone and slips it into his pocket.

Shin Boarding House: John and Steve are looking over blueprints of Statesville when Ava enters on the phone with Uncle Angelo. The Vitali family is in to do their part but John wonders what it cost her. Ava says they’re doing her a favor this time and she’ll handle any fallout.

They review the plan to break in and how Angelo will have a plane at the airstrip to aid their escape. John and Steve head out to get what they need for the break-in and Ava says she’ll meet them at the airfield. John and Steve indicate they’re going to make Clyde think they’re breaking him out but are really going to torture the truth (then why did they need Uncle Angelo at the airfield?). Ava is none too happy with this last minute development.

Ava thinks they’re putting Tripp’s life at risk, but Steve says they’re doing what they need to do to guarantee their son’s safety. Ava doesn’t think Clyde will be fooled by their tactics. Steve and Ava battle back and forth and John backs him up.

Endings

Theresa promises Tate she’ll be back to see him tomorrow and wants him to keep the faith. With that, she exits… without her phone.

Leo packs up as Eric talks about his time as a kid with his twin, Samantha Gene. Just then, Sloan returns and Eric tells her how well Leo did with baby Jude. Eric tells Sloan about Nicole’s offer to host the christening after party at the DiMera mansion. Sloan tries to hide her annoyance as Leo snarks.

Ava agrees to John and Steve’s plan as long as it results in Tripp’s safe return.

Tate grabs the phone from his pocket and knows the password (his birthday). He realizes he doesn’t know anyone’s number and scrolls through the phone to try and find a way to connect to Holly.

Nicole and Holly are planning the menu. She heads to the kitchen to speak with “cook.” Just then, Holly gets a text from Theresa and promptly ignores it.

