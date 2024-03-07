Sal Stowers, Tonya Pinkins/BET

Soap fans, I hope you're ready for a little Daytime After Dark tonight on Tyler Perry's Sistas! In tonight's installment of the hit BET sudser, long-suffering Penelope (Days of Our Lives' Sal Stowers) confronts her erratic fiancé Gary (Chido Nwokocha) about potentially lethal skeletons in his closet. Meanwhile, Andi (KJ Smith) is grilled by billionaire client Marie Willis (All My Children's Tonya Pinkins) after the mogul finds out about Andi's own questionable past. Check out the promo below!

Tyler Perry's Sistas airs at 9/8C on BET.