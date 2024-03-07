Ex-The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Joins Dr. Phil's Cable Network

Chris Harrison, Dr. Phil McGraw

Ex-The Bachelor host Chris Harrison is heading in front of the camera once again. Per Entertainment Tonight, Harrison will host two new programs for Dr. Phil McGraw's cable network.

RELATED: Dr. Phil Is Launching a Cable Network

Harrison is set to helm both a morning show (with wife Lauren Zima) and a dating show for Merit Street Media. He'll also contribute to Dr. Phil Primetime.

Harrison stated:

Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created this network in my own backyard here in Dallas, it means the world to me to, not only be returning to television, but to be doing it here in a hometown crowd.

Of the reality dating show, Harrison said:

People got to know and love me for two decades hosting The Bachelor, so, yes, we are going to be creating a reality dating show. For years and years I said, 'This is the most dramatic show ever.' We want to create a show where those words actually ring true, so this dating show will be the most dramatic ever -- that you can be sure of.

Harrison is excited about the opportunity, saying: