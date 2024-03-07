General Hospital's Cassandra James: "First Day on Set Since October"

Cassandra James ABC/Craig Sjodin

Cassandra James (Terry Randolph) is returning to General Hospital for the first time in a while. On March 6, the actress posted on Threads, sharing that she's checked back in to the Port Charles-set soap.

She stated:

First day on set since October. Almost half a year. Choosing gratitude because I know most actors have waited longer. Just imagine if the job you trained to do, that you’re good at and you love was consistently demonstrated to be ephemeral. That having a second job was not only normalized but systemically suggested. When you come home and stream our work on your TV, artists are wondering why we rarely feel valued enough to make our job a living.

