Dominic Zamprogna

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Carly heads to the mansion to help Drew keep an eye on Danny and Rocco (Yep, Rocco has been found. Apparently, he was on a beach in Bora Bora, drinking fruity drinks with umbrellas while listening to U2!). Sam calls to check on the boys and Drew updates her that they're going through a rough time.

Sam asks Laura to go to the mansion to talk to Rocco. Laura tells him Dante has a fight on his hands and tries to distract Rocco by talking about gaming. Rocco continues to worry about Dante, but Laura tells him not to give up on his father and to stay positive while they wait.

Carly checks in with Danny regarding his own feelings for Dante but he's not talking. Carly says Danny's just like his father because he's afraid of showing his feelings. Carly understands Danny's frustration but tells him Rocco needs him. The two boys lean on each other.

Brook Lynn heads to the hospital to check on Dante and to support Chase. Brook Lynn talks to Jordan about Chase being a police officer and what could happen to him. Jordan agrees there are risks and Brook Lynn needs to discuss it with him. She hopes Brook Lynn learn from her mistakes with Curtis.

Chase tells Brook Lynn he's giving her an out if she feels she can't handle the life. Brook Lynn admits she's scared to death every day but loves him too much. She says they need to share everything, including her fear and asks him not to tell her to go. The two share a hug.

Olivia and Sam sit and wait for word from the OR and talk about how strong Dante is. The two talk about Dante being a cop and how that's just a part of who he is.

Portia tells them that the surgery is going well, but there is trauma to his heart and lungs. She promises Dr. Erickson is making progress and Dante's vitals are good.

Portia updates everyone that the damage has been repaired and Dante has been moved to the ICU and is in critical condition. She says this is a step in the right direction.

Spinelli shows Maxie the footage of Jason and both are shocked he's alive. John shows up with the cameras from the warehouse, saying Spinelli's DNA was on them. He says he's tracking the gunmen and asks to see what's on the footage. Spinelli claims the footage is no longer available.

Maxie tries to distract John, bringing up Mac and how they knew each other. John still arrests her for obstruction of justice. Spinelli says they don't have any evidence, but John says they'll eventually recover the files he deleted.

Maxie starts nattering on about the person in the footage being a friend so John figures that will narrow down the search. Spinelli admits he made a copy, and the footage is on the hard drive, which John takes before leaving.

Maxie is surprised Spinelli gave up Jason for her, but he says this keeps them out of jail. He says she's not just his baby mama but also the woman he loves.

Sonny doesn't believe the footage Ava shows him, saying it could have been manipulated. Ava says it hasn't been doctored but Sonny can't believe Jason is working with the shooter. Ava says Jason is now his enemy, but Sonny says Jason wouldn't do this to him. Ava asks why Jason hasn't come to warn him.

Sonny wants to give Jason the benefit of the doubt, but Ava says he was lying in wait for him tonight. Ava reminds Sonny he thought the shooter knew his inner workings, but Sonny still doesn't want to hear it. Ava says the enemy was going by the name Stone and Spinelli called Jason "Stone Cold". Ava thinks Jason is here to take Sonny out, but he says Jason wouldn't stab him in the back.

Ava reminds Sonny he and Jason had tension between them before Jason headed to Cassadine Island. She says Jason survived and is back to settle a score and Sonny is playing into his hands. Sonny still doesn't believe Jason would try to kill him, so Ava accepts it. Sonny and Ava have a moment.

John checks the footage and knows he's after Jason.

