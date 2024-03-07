Jackée Harry Reveals What Inspires Ill Paulina to Fight on Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Peacock

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is very sick on Days of Our Lives. But as her loved ones rally around her, will the mayor be inspired to fight for her life? Harry opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the emotions that light a fire inside Paulina.

Abe (James Reynolds) asks for some one-on-one time with his wife, away from their family. Then, he pleads with Paulina not to give up. Harry said:

She’s like, ‘You can’t even remember me in this life, so why should I stay alive for you?’

Even with amnesia, Abe knows how important Paulina is to him. Harry shared:

He has a heart-to-heart with he. He tells Paulina that he loves her even though he has amnesia. She knows that he loves her for the woman she is, as the man he is in that moment. They don’t have to go so far back in memory.

The Emmy winner added: