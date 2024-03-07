Skip to main content

Jackée Harry Reveals What Inspires Ill Paulina to Fight on Days of Our Lives

The iconic actress discusses what lights a fire in the Salem mayor
Jackee Harry, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Jackée Harry

Paulina (Jackée Harry) is very sick on Days of Our Lives. But as her loved ones rally around her, will the mayor be inspired to fight for her life? Harry opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the emotions that light a fire inside Paulina.

Abe (James Reynolds) asks for some one-on-one time with his wife, away from their family. Then, he pleads with Paulina not to give up. Harry said: 

She’s like, ‘You can’t even remember me in this life, so why should I stay alive for you?’ 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Even with amnesia, Abe knows how important Paulina is to him. Harry shared:

He has a heart-to-heart with he. He tells Paulina that he loves her even though he has amnesia. She knows that he loves her for the woman she is, as the man he is in that moment. They don’t have to go so far back in memory.

The Emmy winner added:

She knows right then and there what she has to do: She has to fight.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry and James Reynolds Talk DAYS' Diversity and Dream Scene Partners

By Carly SilverComment
Jackee Harry, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Jackée Harry Talks Paulina's Love Life

By Carly SilverComment
Jackee Harry, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry Teases Fallout From Paulina's Deception on DAYS

By Carly SilverComment
Paulina Price, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

First Impressions: Jackée Harry as Paulina Price on DAYS

By Mike JubinvilleComment