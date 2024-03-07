Oprah Winfrey to Explore Ozempic Phenomenon For ABC

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is zeroing in on the new prescription weight loss medication in a new special for ABC. The alphabet network announced Winfrey's sit-down special, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution. The special will feature the talk show titan discussing the "radical impact" of prescription weight-loss medication such as Mounjaro, Ozempic and Wegovy with medical experts and those who are taking the drugs.

The ABC special plans to answer the questions on who is eligible for the drug, the long and short-term effects, who the drug is indented for and more. In a released statement Winfrey said about the special:

It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity. This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.

This marks Winfrey's first primetime special in three years. Last week, Winfrey announced she was stepping down from the board of directors at Weight Watchers after revealing she was taking a weight loss drug. Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group said in a statement:

We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss. I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives.

Joining Winfrey as she speaks in front of a live studio audience will be medical experts ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Dr. Amanda Velazquez.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution airs Monday, March 18 at 8 PM EST on ABC.