The Young and the Restless Recap: Victoria’s House Burns Down

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 7, 2024
IMG_2020

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Victor and Victoria are sitting in a car outside her burning house. The fireman said they’ve done their best to subdue the fire but to no avail. Victoria pleads with him saying her entire life is in that house. The fireman says the only thing they can do at this point is try to keep it from spreading to the woods. Victoria breaks down in tears as the fireman tells them to move back from their current position.

Nikki and Claire are at the ranch. Nikki is thankful none of the family were at the house when the fire broke out. She knows it’s Jordan who started the fire and is afraid nothing will be good enough until the entire Newman family is decimated. Just then, Nikki gets a call from Victoria saying the house is burning down and he and Victoria are on the way home. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nikki Blames Herself for Seth’s Death

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

