B&B Recap: Finn and Steffy Reconnect

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn and Steffy Reconnect

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 8, 2024
On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Finn and Steffy are back at the beach house. They’re enjoying some wine when Steffy expresses her gratitude about his return home. He says everyone and everything he loves are in the house. Steffy notices Finn looks tired and he admits it’s been a long day. He asks about the kids and Steffy says they’re both out for the evening which gives them the night to themselves. Finn agrees they need the night to reconnect. With that, they kiss. 

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

