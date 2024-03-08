Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1113: She Dead, She Bled, She Shed

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1113 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including.

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless' get their contracts extended/renewed.

NOTE: This episode was recorded before new about The Gates dropped.

Is Sheila really dead on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Paulina's story anchored Days of Our Lives, but what about the other storylines that aired? Holly woke up. Is Nicole really this stupid, when it comes to Holly's antics?

Should Ava take over the mob in Port Charles on General Hospital? Is Olivia Jerome really dead? Why does General Hospital insist on bringing on beloved All My Children actors in uninteresting roles? The Maxie and Spinelli scenes were really good. Is it time to bring back Brenda?

The Young and the Restless was a struggle bus this past week. The Ashley vs. Audra scenes were painful. What happened, that Phyllis' story is talking about Danny's "sauce?" Cricket vs. Phyllis is tired. Nina is being wasted. Nikki is trapsing all over Genoa City with her bodyguard.

All this and more on episode 1113 of the Daytime Confidential podcast!

