Jordan is in a random alley on the phone with Victor. She berates him saying the Newman family is at fault for all the recent events as they stole Claire from her. Victor counters she was the one who took Claire from them when she was a baby. Jordan says she took Claire to give her a better and more honest life. She raised Claire to be loyal in a way she would never have learned were she raised by the Newmans.

Victor gets snarky saying Jordan’s loyalty to her sister is deeply touching. Jordan says Victor should have been loyal to Eve, but he treated her like trash. Victor says he does have some guilt over how he treated Eve, and Jordan implores him to entertain her by unburdening himself. She wants to know what he’s going to do to make amends. Victor wants to meet somewhere so he can look her in the eyes, which tickles Jordan. She knows she’ll be walking into a trap. Victor says he’s willing to take the risk if she is.

