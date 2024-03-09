Skip to main content

Christel Khalil to Return to The Young and The Restless Next Week

The actress went on maternity leave and had her second child
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Christel Khalil

Christel Khalil is set to resume the role of Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless very soon. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actress will return to our screens the week of March 11.

Last spotted on Y&R on Dec. 7, Khalil took a break from the show to have her second child. The baby's name hasn't yet been announced, but the outlet reported the infant, whom Khalil shares with Sam Restagno, is a boy.

