Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of March 11-15, 2024

James Reynolds, Jackée Harry

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) surprises Holly (Ashley Puzemis) by arriving at her window. She lets him in and Tate tells her how much he’s missed her. Tate grabs Holly and kisses her.

Ava (Tamara Braun), John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) arrive to find Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) dying. Steve and John hop on top of Tripp and Wendy and attempt to bring them back to life… as Ava watches and freaks out.

As Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) life hangs in the balance, she and Abe (James Reynolds) are visited by an angel they seem to recognize. Abe asks the angelic figure if they’ve come to take Paulina with them.

John listens in and tears up as Steve tells Marlena (Deidre Hall) about “the pawn’s” connection to Konstantin.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Paulina's Family Sits Bedside as She Appears to Slowly Slip Away

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!