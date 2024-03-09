Drake Hogestyn, Stephen Nichols

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Lani and Chanel enter, and Abe tells them to keep quiet as Paulina is resting. Abe says there’s no change in her condition and no update on a transplant. Lani and Chanel want Abe to get some rest and they promise they won’t leave Paulina’s side. Abe puts them off as he wants to be around when she awakens. Just then, Paulina rouses and smiles at her family. She asks about her grand babies and Lani says they’ll be there to visit her tomorrow. Paulina struggles to breathe and tells Chanel to tell her future grandchildren about her if she doesn’t make it.

Paulina asks to have alone time with Abe and Chanel and Lani exit. She tells Abe she feels herself slipping away. Abe gets frantic saying they have to think positively and he refuses to let her go. She thanks him for their time together and makes him promise to take care of Chanel and Lani. Abe dissolves into tears and Paulina slips into a sleep.

Abe tells a sleeping Paulina how much he’s appreciated being able to fall in love with her all over again. He says if she’s too tired to fight, they will all be strong and take care of each other. Just then, Paulina lights up as if she’s ascending to the upper room.

University Hospital – Lobby: Lani tells Chanel how strong her “aunt” Paulina was when she was a kid. She had no clue all the trials and tribulations she went through while also being the most amazing “aunt.” She goes on to review their last few years together and how Paulina sacrificed her own happiness for her daughter. Chanel knows Lani would do the same for her own children. Chanel and Lani know they need to get it together before they head back to Paulina’s room.

Not So Safe House: Tripp tells Wendy he believes his mother and father are actively searching for them. That being said, he’s worried more about them being poisoned by the carbon dioxide than the lack of oxygen. They decide to minimize their physical activity and take slow, shallow breaths. Wendy asks Tripp if he believes in God. Tripp says the patient’s families he works with seem very comforted by their beliefs (There’s history with this question as Tripp once noted he believed in science and not religion. That was before Tripp was possessed but the devil…).

Tripp and Wendy move along to discussing their relationship and how lucky they are to have met and be together. Wendy is worried for their parents as Tripp is Ava’s only remaining child and Wendy’s parents already lost Li (Does anyone else think he might still be alive?). They both worry they let their parents down and hope their families know how much they love them.

Wendy hates she’ll never get the chance to be a wife and mother. Tripp immediately takes her hand and ask her to marry him. Tripp explains to Wendy how much she’s meant to his life and how much he loves her. He vows to love and cherish her with all of his being, until he draws his last breath.

Wendy says vows and tells Tripp he is her best friend and her rock. She knows he’s there to support her no matter what. She loves he’s smart and funny and nerdy. She loves how he loves her for who she is. She promises to love and cherish him with all her being, until she draws her last breath. With that, they kiss.

Statesville: Two random men spill ammonia and bleach which cause alarms to go off inside. Clyde is inside is cell with a knowing smile. John and Steve enter looking like backup dancers from Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. They put gas masks on and escort Clyde out of his cell.

Salem Airfield: Ava is waiting when John and Steve arrive with Clyde. She immediately asks Clyde for Tripp’s location. He puts her off and gets snarky. Ava has no time for Clyde’s foolishness and pulls out her piece. Just then, two Vitali goons arrive at her side also brandishing their weapons. Ava tells John and Steve they’re done for the day and orders her goons to escort them back to Salem.

Ava demands Clyde tell her where Tripp is. Clyde applauds her baller move but still doesn’t trust her. He says he will call her once he’s in the air. Ava points her pistol at him and says that plan doesn’t work for her. Clyde reminds her that he holds the key to her saving Tripp. Ava says she won’t kill him but he shouldn’t plan on procreating again. Clyde thinks, by now, Tripp is probably halfway up the stairs to the upper room. Just then, Officer Goldman grabs Ava from behind and subdues her (while also saying something cringeworthy about Clyde’s “man parts”).

Random Park: Steve and John are being held at gunpoint and know they shouldn’t be surprised by Ava’s double crossing.

Endings

Chanel wipes her tears but Lani thinks they should give Abe and Paulina more time. She suggests they go to the chapel and say a prayer. Chanel and Lani exchange I love yous and head out.

A very well-lit Paulina awakens, and she and Abe turn to see the angelic figure who’s entered the room.



Wendy and Tripp are slipping away. Tripp says they don’t have much time. Wendy asks Tripp if he’ll marry her for real if they ever escape. As they both begin to lose consciousness, he assures her that he will.

John and Steve pull some Black Patch hijinks on the ill-prepared Vitali goons in an attempt to get away.

Ava is tied up as Clyde kisses a very clearly aroused Officer Goldman. She promises to hunt him down and slit his throat. Clyde exits and Officer Goldman moves towards Ava to say Tripp is already dead. As she exits, Ava lets out a visceral scream.

