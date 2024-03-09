Laura Wright

On today's General Hospital recap:

Alexis and Kristina head to the hospital to support Sam who tells them Dante made it through surgery and is in ICU.

Sonny and Ava share a hug. Olivia comes in to update them that Dante made it through surgery. They head out to see him as Nina arrives.

Diane is looking for Sonny, but Alexis says he's with Dante. Diane says she's representing Sonny's associates and needs to update Sonny about the situation. Alexis complains to Diane about Nina becoming publisher and driving her crazy.

Diane tells Sonny that John will likely only give him a reprieve until the morning. Sonny says he needs to find out who did this and take care of it.

Olivia and Sonny sit at Dante's bedside. Kristina sits at his side and talks about baseball. Sam sits quietly at his side. Sam and Sonny share a hug.

Michael worries about Dante but Willow tells him that she's getting regular updates from the hospital. Josslyn and Dex show up and Michael thanks them for saving Dante. They update Michael on how they found Dante, and someone had already tried to help. Michael wonders if the person helped Dante because he knows him. Though Willow thinks it could just have been a good samaritan. Dex says police have the phone and might be able to track the person down.

Josslyn blames it all on Sonny and says none of this would have happened if it weren't for him. Michael tries to have Josslyn see reason, but she says they are the ones who see the people they love get hurt. Willow thinks Josslyn’s anger is more about hiding her fear for Dante. Josslyn admits she was worried they were doing the CPR wrong, and they would accidentally kill him. (Eden is freakin' killing these scenes, man)

Michael asks if Dex is going to stay but he says it's about what's best for Josslyn. He thinks the best thing he can do is to leave and stay gone.

Nina asks Ava what happened tonight, so she reviews the night. Ava says she was tired of sitting on the sidelines and Nina worries something could have happened to her as well. Nina says she doesn't know what she would do if she lost Ava.

Ava accidentally makes a comment and Nina asks if she and Sonny know who is behind the shootings. Ava denies any knowledge and Nina gets upset because she's being kept in the dark. Ava says whatever she knows is only because she used to be in that world, but Nina says she needs to support Sonny through this. Nina worries the longer they are apart the more Sonny's feelings for her will fade and he'll move on to someone else. Nina asks for Ava's help with Sonny, so she agrees to help save her marriage.

John checks in with Anna and shows her the footage of Jason but she can't believe he would do this. John asks where Jason would go, and Anna tries to figure it out.

Carly gets home to find Jason in her living room. She hugs him thrilled he came back. He says he's sorry it took so long. She asks where he's been then notices he's bleeding and gets a first aid kit to clean him up. Carly tells him Bobbie died.

Anna and John show up at Carly's, so Jason hides. Anna says they have information on the suspect who shot Dante and says Jason is alive. Carly gets angry, claiming Jason died two years ago and if they don't have proof they can leave.

John shows her the video footage and explains it was taken within the last four hours on the roof of the warehouse. Carly pretends to be surprised and Anna asks to search the house. Carly gets her panties in a bunch and demands they leave, or she'll call her lawyer. John says they don't need her permission as they have a warrant.

