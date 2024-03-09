WATCH: Karamo Brown on Talk Show: "Hopefully We'll Be Having a Season 3 Announcement Very Soon" (VIDEO)

Karamo Brown

Could Karamo Season 3 be on the way? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karamo Brown revealed that he's optimistic about good news coming his way soon.

He dished:

Well, we just wrapped Season 2. So hopefully we’ll be having a Season 3 announcement very soon.

The Queer Eye star expressed pride in his work, noting:

Well, I was on 'Kelly Clarkson' the other day and the show's evolving in a way that, in the talk space, because I don’t have celebrities on my show, we’re very excited about. You know, our numbers keep growing and growing and people are just really gravitating to the fact that somebody is on daytime that really, genuinely wants to help. And not saying that hasn’t happened before, because Maury, [Dr.] Phil, I believe they did, but it’s good to see me in the space right now.

Asked which talk show hosts he admires, Brown enthusiastically praised Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, both of whom also got their starts on reality TV. He added:

I just am honored to be, like, one of the last men in daytime with all these women. I'm like, 'Girls, y'all hold it down, girl. I'm here with you!'

Watch the full interview below.