Skip to main content

WATCH: Karamo Brown on Talk Show: "Hopefully We'll Be Having a Season 3 Announcement Very Soon" (VIDEO)

He shared that he recently wrapped Season 2 of the chatfest
Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown

Could Karamo Season 3 be on the way? In an interview with The Hollywood ReporterKaramo Brown revealed that he's optimistic about good news coming his way soon.

He dished:

Well, we just wrapped Season 2. So hopefully we’ll be having a Season 3 announcement very soon. 

The Queer Eye star expressed pride in his work, noting:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Well, I was on 'Kelly Clarkson' the other day and the show's evolving in a way that, in the talk space, because I don’t have celebrities on my show, we’re very excited about. You know, our numbers keep growing and growing and people are just really gravitating to the fact that somebody is on daytime that really, genuinely wants to help. And not saying that hasn’t happened before, because Maury, [Dr.] Phil, I believe they did, but it’s good to see me in the space right now.

Asked which talk show hosts he admires, Brown enthusiastically praised Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, both of whom also got their starts on reality TV. He added:

I just am honored to be, like, one of the last men in daytime with all these women. I'm like, 'Girls, y'all hold it down, girl. I'm here with you!'

Watch the full interview below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Karamo, Karamo Brown
Talk Shows

Karamo Brown Teases Karamo Season 3 and Dishes Support in Daytime

By Daytime Confidential StaffComment
Karamo Brown
Talk Shows

Karamo Brown Previews Talk Show: "I’m Coming With Something Fresh and New"

By Carly SilverComment
Karamo Brown, Karamo
Talk Shows

Karamo Re-Upped For Season 3

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Karamo Brown, Karamo
Talk Shows

Karamo Brown Reveals What Distinguishes His Talk Show From Springer, Maury

By Daytime ConfidentialComment