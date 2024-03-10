The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 11-15

Tanner Novlan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Hope (Annika Noelle) is concerned about Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) mental health.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is concerned about Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) mental health.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and Bill (Don Diamont) have a bonding conversation.

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) do everything to get past Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Thomas to be bold in his relationship with Hope.

Hope and Thomas reminisce about Rome.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Steffy Confides in Liam About Her Troubles With Finn

Luna continues to be weighed down with guilt about her night with Zende (Delon de Metz).

Finn experiences visions about Sheila’s death while trying to reconnect with Steffy.

Hope tries to make Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) see the light about Thomas.

Bill offers to support Luna when she can’t connect with Poppy (Romy Park).

Ridge advocates for Thomas with Brooke.

Finn loses his cool when he can’t get dead Sheila out of his head.

Thomas designs Hope a gown.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!