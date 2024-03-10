Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Tate Surprises Holly by Showing up at Her Window

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 11-15, 2024
Jamie Martin Mann

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) consider a job offer in D.C.

Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) surprises Holly (Ashley Puzemis) by showing up at her bedroom window.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on John’s (Drake Hogestyn) connection to Konstantin (John Kapelos).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) supports Holly as she begs EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) not to prosecute Tate.

Ava (Tamara Braun), John and Steve deal with the consequences of helping Clyde (James Read) escape.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) answers Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) questions about comatose states. 

