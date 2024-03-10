Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 11-15, 2024

Jamie Martin Mann

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) consider a job offer in D.C.

Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) surprises Holly (Ashley Puzemis) by showing up at her bedroom window.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Marlena (Deidre Hall) in on John’s (Drake Hogestyn) connection to Konstantin (John Kapelos).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Time Grows Short for Wendy and Tripp

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) supports Holly as she begs EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) not to prosecute Tate.

Ava (Tamara Braun), John and Steve deal with the consequences of helping Clyde (James Read) escape.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) answers Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) questions about comatose states.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!