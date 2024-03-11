Skip to main content

The Hunt For The Newly Resurrected Jason Continues on General Hospital

Jason goes on the run as cops search for him for Dante's shooting.
The news of Jason (Steve Burton) being among the living continues to spread throughout Port Charles. Law enforcement members search for the hitman in connection to Dante's (Dominic Zamprogna) shooting on General Hospital

Anna (Finola Hughes) tries to assure Sonny (Maurice Benard) his bestie and brother from another mother didn't try to gun down his firstborn. Sonny wonders if Jason did indeed try to take his son out.

Meanwhile, Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Carly (Laura Wright) he's not going to stand and watch her assist Jason in his time of need. Sonny also breaks the news to Sam (Kelly Monaco) on who the police think shot Dante.

Watch the promo below!

