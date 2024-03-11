WATCH: Grey's Anatomy Seasons 1 Through 19 on Hulu Ahead of Season 20 Premiere (VIDEO)

ABC

Fans of Grey's Anatomy can now revisit Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital whenever they like. Per Deadline, all 420 episodes of the show's first 19 seasons are available to watch. This marks the first time people can stream the primetime soap on a Disney platform.

The streaming service's general manager, Lauren Tempest, stated:

Grey’s Anatomy is one of our top performing next-day titles, and we are very excited to now be the only streaming destination to offer every Grey’s episode ever, both past and current. In addition to bringing lifelong fans back to Grey Sloan, we hope that new audiences will discover and fall in love with the characters and stories that have captivated us for so many years.

Hulu and Netflix will both have co-exclusive domestic streaming rights to the initial 19 seasons of Grey's. Viewers can stream eps on Hulu itself or on the bundled Disney app. This arrangement is an example of a short-term domestic content agreement between both streaming services; Disney is non-exclusively licensing 14 library series, including Grey's, for a year and a half.

Grey's Season 20 premieres March 14 on ABC at 9 PM EST; stream the first episode of the season on March 15 on Hulu. Hulu released a featurette featuring some of the show's iconic moments. Take a walk down memory lane below.