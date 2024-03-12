Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations: Brooke thanks Ridge for dinner and rewards him with a kiss. They both thought Thomas would be their working on Hope’s line. Ridge says he’s committed to both Hope’s line and Hope. He goes on to say both Hope and Thomas love each other. Brooke grimaces and Ridge says she needs to accept it. He thinks their love is magical. Ridge thinks Brooke will come around in the same way Stephanie did with them (Brooke should be angrier at the situation because of Thomas setting her up with Douglas and Child Protective Services… as should Hope).

They move along to talking about Steffy killing Sheila and all she’s going through. Ridge doesn’t worry about his daughter as much as he does Finn. He thinks Sheila being dead is the best thing that could’ve happened to Finn. He should just move on.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas and Hope Disagree About Finn

Thomas’ Digs: Donna is watching Douglas and Beth, but Hope can’t relax because she’s too focused on Finn and Steffy. Thomas promises to do his best to help her forget. Thomas pours wine as their food from Il Giardino warms in the oven. He then plays Italian music to set the mood for a night of reminiscing.

Steffy and Finn’s Beach House: Steffy and Finn continue their conversation about Sheila. Steffy keeps thinking she must watch her back but knows Sheila is out of their lives for good. She wants them to find a way to heal. They head to the bedroom when Finn hears a creaking door. He looks to the floor and sees Sheila lying in a pool of her own blood… then, nothing.

Finn guzzles wine as Steffy reenters the room. She doesn’t need wine as all she requires is him. After they kiss, Finn scans the room for signs of dead Sheila. They sit and discuss how they should focus on new beginnings. Finn apologizes again and Steffy assures him that they will heal from their trauma. For the evening, Steffy simply wants them to focus on each other. As they relax, Finn sees dead Sheila calling out to him for help.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!