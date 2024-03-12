Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas and Hope Disagree About Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for March 11, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy’s Beach House: Steffy comforts Finn after he awakens from his nightmare about Sheila. She wants to ease his pain, but he’s also worried about how she’s dealing with the impact of taking a life. Steffy fears she will never feel normal again and worries Finn will never be able to see her in the same way.

Finn loves Steffy and hates feeling like he needs to leave because of what happened. Steffy can’t imagine going through this situation without him.

Forrester Creations: Thomas watches Hope as she’s clearly distracted. She tells him she’s very worried about Steffy and Finn’s relationship. Thomas hates his sister’s pain but is glad Sheila is dead. He doesn’t really care what Finn is feeling. Hope says Finn needs more time. Thomas thinks Finn needs to get over his own feelings and be there for Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn and Steffy Reconnect

Down the hall, Carter catches Zende thinking about Luna. Carter thinks she has the potential for a very bright future with the company. He also thinks Zende was born to design and continues to be impressive.

RJ’s Beach House: Luna is distracted by her guilty conscience when RJ arrives ready to head to the beach. They take a very quick night dip and return. RJ is especially sweet which doesn’t help Luna’s guilt. He goes on to say how much she has changed his life and wants her to always feel loved. RJ asks Luna to stay the night and she agrees. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

