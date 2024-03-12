Skip to main content

CBS and NATAS Announce 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards to Air June 7

Daytime's biggest night is set for June 7.
51st Daytime Emmys

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced on Tuesday that the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will commence on June 7. The Eye Network will broadcast the ceremony, marking the 18th time it has done so.

The ceremony will be held once again at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. There has yet to be a host named to emcee the awards. The host, along with the Lifetime Achievement Award honoree and nominations, will be announced later on in the coming weeks. 

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, said in a released statement:

We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great. We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys. 

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air at 8 PM EST on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.

