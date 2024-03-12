General Hospital's Laura Wright on Carly's Priorities: "One Hundred Percent of Her Attention is on Jason"

Laura Wright

Is there trouble in paradise for General Hospital's Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison)? It looks like a blast from the past named Jason (Steve Burton) is going to come between the pair. Wright spoke with Soap Opera Digest about how Drew's twin being alive affects the embattled couple.

Drew has been struggling since being in prison, but the return of Carly's number one complicates his relationship further. Drew pops up once he finds out the cops think Jason shot Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and the former Marine and Carly have it out.

Predictably, the blonde takes Jason's side. Wright said:

He’s really upset that Carly didn’t tell him. He’s like, ‘You didn’t call me.’ And he is basically like, ‘You’re going to put him first.’ He says, ‘You believe that Jason is innocent.’ Carly goes, ‘I know he is.’ Drew says, ‘Did he say he was?’ Carly says, ‘No,’ and Drew says, ‘So you’re gonna be all-in, no matter what, without even knowing the details.’ And Carly is like, ‘Absolutely.’ He says, ‘Why?’ And she says, ‘Because it’s Jason.’ So, Drew is asking, ‘Why are you so sure he’s innocent?’ And she’s like, ‘Why are you so sure he’s not?’

Like some of Carly's exes, Drew isn't a fan of his lady love prioritizing Jason above most other people. Wright added:

You see that the rug gets pulled out [from under Drew] the second Jason comes back. Drew is just like, ‘You’re going to put Jason first every time.’ And Carly says, ‘I can’t tell you that I won’t put Jason first.’ He says, ‘I can’t deal with that’ — and he breaks up with me and walks out the door! But it’s so great, because it’s powerful and honest. I think they are the best scenes I’ve ever had with Cameron [Mathison, Drew]. It’s some of the best work I’ve ever seen him do. He was so beautiful and raw.

Carly understands why Drew feels the way he does, but that doesn't mean he becomes her top priority. Wright mused: