General Hospital recap:

Carly is angry they have a search warrant and tells John and Anna to wait outside until her lawyer shows up. Anna's certain Jason is here, and Carly is stalling to give him a head start. Anna tells her to let them search or get herself arrested.

Carly leaves a voicemail message for Diane. Jason isn't found in the house, so Anna decides Jason is on foot and mentions his injury which Carly plays dumb about. John tells Carly they believe Jason tried to shoot Sonny then shot Dante when he was pursued. Carly insists he wouldn't do that, and Anna knows it, but she heads out with John to find him.

Liz is surprised to see Danny at the hospital, and he admits he snuck out of the Q mansion so he could check on Dante. Liz takes him to Sam, who tears a strip off of him for sneaking out again without telling anyone. Danny's upset no one is updating him, but Sam says no one knows anything yet.

Alexis offers to keep Danny company and take him home once they know what's happening with Dante. She tries to reassure Danny all they can do is wait. Alexis says he should go back to the mansion and be there for Scout when she wakes up.

TJ tells Jordan he's worried about Kristina being the egg donor and how the baby is biologically related to Sonny. He's worried about the dysfunction that comes with being part of the Corinthos family. Jordan tells him Kristina is giving them a gift and she's motivated to make sure everything turns out okay. Jordan says they can't control everything and is certain Kristina will do everything to protect the child.

Sasha searches out Cody at the hospital, concerned for him regarding Dante. Sasha says she's his friend and will be there for him whenever he needs her.

Spinelli's desperate to find Jason and figure out what's going on, but Maxie's car runs out of gas. Spinelli admits he feels guilty for giving the FBI the information, but Maxie puts the blame on Jason's shoulders. The two share their feelings and a kiss.

Finn finds the vape head on the floor in the living room and asks Jake if it belongs to him. Jake claims it belongs to someone from school and he took it from that person. Finn says they are highly addictive and appreciates that Jake cares. Finn advises Jake to tell Liz when she gets home, which he does.

Finn worries he overstepped but Liz is happy Jake has someone to talk to. He mentions how Aiden has brought up his crush Tobias. Liz is thrilled Aiden was able to confide in Finn and the two share a kiss.

Sam tells Sonny she has found peace with Dante's job, but she needs him to make sure whoever did this pays. Sonny gets a text from Carly to meet her.

Carly informs Sonny that Jason showed up at her house and Sonny says he saw footage of Jason trying to kill him from the roof of the warehouse. Carly says Jason wasn't trying to shoot him, but Sonny says he doesn't know. Sonny says he knows Jason was on the roof with a shooter and Dante went after him and was shot.

Carly swears Jason didn't shoot Dante and says she only had time to hug him then saw he himself was shot. Sonny thinks Dante shot Jason, so he shot back, despite Carly's claims he didn't do it.

Sonny tells Sam that Jason is alive, and he was on the roof of the warehouse.

Jason heads to the bridge where John and Anna find him. Anna wants to take him into custody, but Jason jumps over the railing into the water.

John wonders how Anna knew Jason would be here and she explains how it used to be his bridge with Robin. John figures Jason is dead, but Anna believes he knew he would survive the fall which is why he jumped.

Jason washes up onshore and passes out in the Quartermaine boathouse.

