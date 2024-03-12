Cameron Mathison, Laura Wright

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Carly spots The Invader headline which shows a photo of Jason and describes the ongoing manhunt. (Well, that's one way to fast forward the story and make sure the entire town knows Jason is alive). Drew drops by, assuming Jason is there. Carly admits he was there last night but is now gone. Drew is upset she didn't call him to tell him about Jason, but Carly says she only had time to call Diane.

Carly explains Jason was waiting for her when she got home. Drew says the police think Jason shot Dante, but Carly believes he wouldn't do that. Drew plays devil's advocate but she insists the other person is the one who shot Dante. Drew says she doesn't have any evidence Jason isn't the shooter. She’s only relying on her feelings for him. Drew says they come first with each other and always will.

Carly says her feelings for Jason don’t change her feelings for him. Drew says he knows she loves him and Jax and Sonny but none of them are Jason for her. Carly says Jason has never failed her but Drew points out that he let her think he was dead for two years.

Laura checks in with Sam and offers her support. Sam talks about Jason and how upset she is he could be a suspect but is also weepy he's alive. She's upset he didn't bother to contact her even though they were over when he disappeared. Laura believes Sam is still in shock. Sam is worried Danny saw The Invader article and believes Jason is the one who shot Dante and doesn't know how to help him process.

Michael shows up at the hospital and talks to Sam about the shock of Jason's return. Neither can believe Jason shot Dante but also understand they won't know anything until he wakes up. Michael thinks what Sam and Dante have is special because they're partners.

Finn tells Heather her test results show she has cardiomyopathy which is why she fainted. Heather asks why Finn, as the infectious disease doctor, is checking out her heart and he tells her everything is being assessed. Heather is distracted and begs to see Ace, since he was brought in as a patient. Finn offers to find out if she'll concentrate on his medical assessment.

Laura stops by and Heather asks about Ace so Laura tells her that he has an ear infection but will be fine. Heather tears a strip off of Laura for exposing Ace to Cyrus and Kevin. Laura tells Heather Pentonville is not an appropriate place for her and says she's being sent to San Quentin, the women's federal penitentiary. Heather begs Laura not to do it, but Laura says Heather is a danger to the community and has no choice.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Anna and John Watch Jason Take a Flying Leap

Heather swears everything she did was for her family and that she's part of Laura's family as Ace's grandmother. Laura says Ace is no longer Heather’s family as she and Kevin are adopting him. Heather angrily says she won't let them raise Esme's son. Laura says Ace will always be safe and loved but Heather can never see him again.

Kristina and Molly discuss Jason's return and how they need to support Sam. Blaze shows up and Kristina updates her on Dante's condition before she heads out for lunch with her mother.

Blaze meets with Natalia who apologizes for how she reacted when she walked in on her and Kristina. Natalia thinks Blaze is only experimenting with Kristina because of how she was traumatized by Linc. Blaze says she's been with women before and it's not about Linc before storming off.

Danny finds Jason in the boathouse (868689 points to all (including me!!) who called it that it would be Danny). Jason says he needs help because the police are after him and swears, he didn't shoot Dante. Jason asks for a first aid kit but Danny thinks he should grab Monica's medical bag. Jason thinks that would cause too much attention.

Danny returns with the first aid kit and admits he thought about calling the police but believes Jason didn't do it. Danny spots Jason's gun but Jason tells him the safety is on. Jason tells Danny not to tell Sam he saw him or where he is. He asks Danny to trust him.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!