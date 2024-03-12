Vincent Irizarry, Jordi Vilasuso, and Adam Huss to Star in New Digital Drama The Blvd

The soap grads team up to star in new digital drama.

Vincent Irizarry, Jordi Vilasuso, Adam Huss Steven Bergman Photography, General Hospital

Soap alums Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, Days of Our Lives; ex-David, All My Children), Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, The Young and the Restless; ex-Dario, DAYS), and Adam Huss (ex-Nikolas, General Hospital) have all signed on to join the new digital drama The Blvd.

Soap Opera Digest reports the series borders on the face-based world of a boutique PR agency, PR Haus (which entertainment giant Persephone Reed owns), during awards season. The PR firm is the most prestigious boutique agency in Los Angeles.

According to the show's description:

The group of talented professionals who make up the company work tirelessly to shape the public perception of their celebrity clientele.

The Nanny's Nicholle Tom, younger sister to The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie), will also star in the project.

Each episode will give an insider's view of a whirlwind of press junkets, photo shoots, and red carpets. Things come to a huge climax in the season finale, when viewers discover which Haus agent will be fired and which client won't make it through an upcoming scandal. Will the firm also achieve the goal of winning at the season's biggest awards show?

Series creator Devanny Pinn told the site:

At its core, The Blvd is a story about ambition, self-discovery and the lengths people will go to succeed in the competitive world of Hollywood.

Filming on the project began last week, with DAYS director Sonia Blangiardo serving as a consulting producer. Michelle Romano, a star and producer of the show, said about the series:

We are all so proud of this project and excited for audiences to see it.

No word on when The Blvd will be released.