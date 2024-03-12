Y&R's Christel Khalil Teases What to Expect From Lily: "She’s Taking Charge"

Christel Khalil AFF/TA/Steven Bergman

Christel Khalil (Lily Winters) is back on The Young and the Restless this week. What can fans expect from the executive's return to Genoa City? Khalil chatted about the unwelcome surprise waiting for Lily with TV Insider.

Lily doesn't yet know that her boyfriend Daniel (Michael Graziadei) has slept with his ex Heather (Vail Bloom). Still, she's not thrilled to come home to a domestic scene between Heather, Daniel, and their daughter.

As she comes back to town, where is Lily's head at regarding Daniel and Heather? Khalil explained:

She knew that Heather was interested in Daniel and that she probably would want to be back together with him, but I don’t think she thought that Daniel would also want to be back together with Heather. So, I think she was just feeling kind of insecure about Heather [before she left], but trusting in her and Daniel’s relationship. Coming back and seeing what she sees is kind of like, ‘I knew this was gonna happen.’

Once the former model finds out the nature of Daniel and Heather's reconnection, she's really upset. Khalil said:

She finds out from Daniel what’s going on and I think she’s at first just in shock. She's hurt by what happened, but also trying to be really levelheaded about everything. As time goes on, it hits her more and more, how horrible it really all was.

The fallout from Daniel and Heather hooking up again might lead to a different direction for Lily. Khalil teased: